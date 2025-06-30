Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fort Myers officers investigate fatal crash on Winkler Avenue

FMPD investigates fatal hit-and-run
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE 7:00AM

Roads in the area are now open, again.

UPDATE 6:15 AM

FMPD report this crash was a hit-and-run involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle. Police said the suspect ran away, though their car was left on scene. The motorcyclist died.

ORIGINAL REPORTING:

The Fort Myers Police Department reports it is on scene of a fatal crash on Winkler Avenue, Monday morning.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Winkler Avenue between Metro Parkway and Evans Avenue are blocked off as of about 5:45 a.m., for about two more hours.

Fox 4 has a team heading to the scene to learn more.

