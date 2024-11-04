Fort Myers must create ordinance to align with public sleeping and camping law

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers is now discussing public sleeping and camping enforcement two months before a big deadline. An ordinance is in the works and has to be done so the city can avoid being penalized for not complying with state law.

The council is considering an ordinance mirroring a law prohibiting people from public camping and sleeping.

Watch to see what the proposed ordinance says:

A homeless advocate says he understands the potential ordinance, but shares what needs to happen moving forward with enforcement.

Willie Joe Shot Miller is homeless and advocates for those in the same situation. He believes rehabilitated buildings should be shelters.

"You got the old fire station that could be," says Shot Miller. "It's going to be coming up for bid. Our taxpayer's dollars paid for that."

City Council says it's leaning on the County to explore shelter options, though funding and suitable properties are challenges.

"We don't have one at this point in Fort Myers, but so we'll see if the other municipalities do," said Marty Lawing, the city manager.

Lawing explained that they need a plan by Jan. 1 to avoid getting fined. The law took effect Oct 1. but cities won't be penalized until Jan 1. The ordinance is intended to help police officers and the City enforce the law.

"It's not about criminalizing homelessness," says Lawing. "It's about the city trying to comply with the State statutes."

Some homeless advocates say the law isn't to help homeless people, but to get them out of sight.

In the council workshop, Deputy Chief Attorney Ron Dente presented this proposed ordinance: if officers don't have a shelter to take homeless people, they can move forward with penalties.

"A first violation, which is a warning or a civil citation with a fine not to exceed $50, a second, and subsequent violations, could be a fine of not to exceed $500 or 60 days in jail or both," says Dente.

Shot Miller says it's not solving the issue because he is a person experiencing homelessness and wants somewhere to go, but jail is not one of them.

Also, he says he does not have the means to pay fines. He hopes the city can find a location to help people transition back into society.

"Let's have a place where people go," says Shot Miller.

On Monday, the council voted to advertise the language of the proposed ordinance.

The first public hearing for the ordinance is on Nov. 18 where you can participate in the conversation.