Fort Myers mom says blocked sidewalks near Allen Park Elementary put kids at risk

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A mother in Fort Myers is raising concerns about the dangerous parking habits near Allen Park Elementary School, which force children to walk in ditches or on the road to get to class.

Cindy Banyai, who has been walking her three children to Allen Park Elementary for years, says parents parking on sidewalks create hazardous conditions for students walking to school.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price explain the district's response to the concern:

A Fort Myers mom calls for safer school routes blocked by parking on sidewalks

"My biggest concern is the fact that one of the roads has no sidewalk, and if there's anything going on at the school, people park on the sidewalk, really making it difficult for my child to get to school," Banyai said.

She says her biggest problem area is at the corner near the school's crosswalk of off Sunset, between Moreno and Grace, where students are forced into unsafe situations.

"We have this wonderful crosswalk, and then as soon as you get on the crosswalk, parents are parked on the sidewalk right where the kids are supposed to be able to get into school. So you have to either walk in the ditch or walk in the road, which is really unsafe," Banyai said.

Banyai shared photos showing cars parked on sidewalks outside Allen Park Elementary on Monday morning, blocking pedestrian paths.

She emphasized this isn't just a beginning-of-the-year problem, but a persistent issue throughout the school year.

"Every year, year in and year out. You got parents speeding. You got people acting crazy because they're coming in late to school," Banyai said.

The Lee County School District acknowledged the challenges in a statement:

"Student drop-off and pick-up are always slow and crowded at the beginning of the school year. The system is new and unfamiliar to many students, parents, and staff. The process speeds up as students are no longer escorted to class and everyone becomes more familiar with what to do. We ask for patience and understanding during this transition and will work with our neighbors and law enforcement partners to try and resolve any ongoing concerns." Lee County School District

The Fort Myers Police Department informed told Price that they had extra patrols on the first day of school. The school resource officer at Allen Park Elementary said it was busy but "nothing notable or out of the norm."

There have been some safety improvements in the area. Flashing lights at crosswalks have made a significant difference in driver awareness.

"It really does make a difference actually all the time, because people will blow through them. With these lights, they really make a difference," Banyai said.

Most of the sidewalks in the neighborhood were added a few years ago through a Safe Routes to School grant, but some sections remain incomplete.

Banyai is calling on parents to be more considerate and think about the safety of all children.

"I want our other parents to think about this, think about the danger that you're putting other kids in and just calm down. Park smart, drive smart around our schools. Our kids deserve it," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.