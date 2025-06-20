Fort Myers mom faces food costs as daycare hours drop, help from pantry grow

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers mother is facing increased food costs as summer daycare schedules change, meaning she now has to provide more meals for her child at home.

Danielle Crawford, a single mother who works as a caregiver Monday through Friday, says she has to make tough financial decisions every day.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price explain the increased need at the pantry:

A Fort Myers mom struggles to feed her child during tough summer months

"When it comes down to bills, food, well, we're gonna pay a car note, or we pay our rent," Crawford said.

The change in daycare hours during summer months, where her daughter would normally receive several meals a day, has significantly increased her food expenses.

"It goes up completely by at least $100 or more," Crawford said.

For Crawford, seeking assistance wasn't easy. She describes the emotional challenge of visiting food pantries like the Community Market at the Community Cooperative off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

"Coming from somewhere that I always had it to coming to somewhere that I need help. It took a lot of confidence to actually come and reach out and talk to somebody," Crawford said.

The Community Cooperative reports that while the number of people visiting their Community Market has remained steady. They've seen a 30% increase in individuals and families coming to Sam's Community Café & Kitchen for hot meals.

To address summer food insecurity, the organization has launched a campaign called "School's Out, Hunger Is Not," which provides special food kits for children.

Stefanie Edwards, CEO of Community Cooperative, explained what's included in these packages.

"In the kiddo kits, you're gonna have things like cereal, granola bar, meat sticks, mac and cheese, things that are easy for kids to eat," Edwards said.

The kiddie kits have no eligibility requirements – families just need to sign up.

Edwards encourages community members to help through financial donations or volunteering, whether at Community Cooperative or other local nonprofits.

For Crawford, the Community Market has become more than just a source of food.

"I'm in a hardship right now. It actually comes and helps my family," Crawford said.

She also values the connections she makes with others facing similar challenges.

"I actually love it, because also, when I do come I also meet new people, new people that's in the same struggle with me, if not worse," Crawford said.

These connections have created a support network for her family.

"There's not a lot of resources. A lot of single moms are single parents, and it takes a village to raise children," Crawford said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.