Fort Myers luxury waterfront is on the auction block because of foreclosure

Prima Luce, a luxury waterfront property planned for downtown, is about to go to auction because of foreclosure.

Fox 4 met with the mayor to see what's next for the prime piece of property.

"I'm optimistic that it's going to land in somebody's hands, who's going to be able to fulfill the development," says Mayor Kevin Anderson.

Anderson says the Prima Luce project has been on the books since he was elected in 2018.

The prime real estate sits on First Street in downtown with waterfront views.

However, the Lee County Clerk's Office confirmed to Fox 4 the site will be auctioned off on Thursday at 9 a.m.

"From my standpoint, it's a little frustrating, a little disappointing that nothing has happened," says Mayor Anderson.

The auction will be held online, and every bidder must register to participate.

Court documents show the county wants to sell for cash to the highest and best bidder.

"It doesn't matter to me who does it," says Anderson. "I just want to see it get done and get done properly."

Mayor Anderson says it is a neighbor to a few other projects that enhance the downtown economy.

"One broke ground last month," says Mayor Anderson. "They have the property next to it, I believe, and they're going to get ready to break ground there. So, you know, we want to see some activity."

He says we must consider how these big projects contribute to other program funding.

"Keeping that tax base strong is what allows us to have those funds for the affordable housing trust fund, to water those programs that are geared more toward lower income," says Mayor Anderson.

For now, though, the site is empty. Its future will be decided again on Thursday.