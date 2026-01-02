Fort Myers Innovation Walk moves forward with master plan development

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Edison Awards' vision for an Innovation Walk connecting downtown Fort Myers to the Edison and Ford Winter Estates is advancing after years of planning and community engagement, according to Edison Awards CEO Frank Bonafilia and Fort Myers City Councilman Liston Bochette.

The concept, which Bonafilia said originated from "the Edison Awards years of experience, incredible network of innovation leaders and a vision on what could be done to continue the legacy of innovation in Fort Myers," was first presented to business and city leaders in 2020, just before Hurricane Ian.

"We envisioned and presented the Edison Awards Innovation Walk along the riverfront leading from Centennial Park to the Edison and Ford Winter Estate," Bonafilia said.

The project faced initial challenges as city officials focused on hurricane recovery efforts and needed time to understand the economic benefits of the innovative tourism concept," he said.

Master plan development underway

After receiving a small grant from the Community Redevelopment Agency in December 2023, the Edison Awards began community outreach. The CRA has now secured money for a comprehensive master plan and selected Perkins&Will, a Florida-based design firm, to lead the project development.

According to Perkins&Will's presentation materials, the Innovation Walk will span from Centennial Park to the Edison and Ford Winter Estates, featuring large-scale sculptures celebrating history's great innovators. The firm describes the project as creating "connective tissue between major destinations" that will depend on "community ownership, the development process, economic opportunities, and funding" for long-term success.

"Innovation walk is going to span from downtown all the way to the Edison Ford estates, and it's a new concept," Bochette said. "Hollywood has the stars and in the streets, and we're going to have light bulbs in the streets, and they're going to be the great innovators of history, because this was the city that Thomas Edison chose to live in."

Economic and community impact

The project aims to serve as an economic engine for Fort Myers while making the city more walkable and creative. Bochette emphasized the expected return on investment, stating, "If we spend $10 we expect to get 100 back."

Perkins&Will identified five key economic pillars the Innovation Walk could support: social connectivity, education and lifelong learning, community wellness, tourism and experiential entertainment, and real estate development and investment.

The design firm's analysis shows the walk will address multiple community needs, from improving public health metrics to creating new revenue streams through food and beverage concessions, markets and festivals, sponsorships, and private event rentals.

Design challenges and solutions

The master planning process must address several significant challenges, according to Perkins&Will's assessment. These include preserving and interpreting diverse historical narratives, managing extreme weather and climate risks, optimizing waterfront access, and building community consensus.

The firm proposes innovative solutions such as living shorelines for flood mitigation, smart stormwater management systems, and immersive visualization technologies to help community members experience the project before construction begins.

"The Walk will need to be the connective tissue between major destinations," according to Perkins&Will's presentation materials.

Community engagement and timeline

While it's still in early planning stages, officials said the project is moving forward through proper channels.

"The status is it's on the drawing board, and it's moving forward," Bochette said. "Government is slow, but they guarantee you'll get it done."

The Innovation Walk also plans to incorporate West First Street as a traffic-free zone for electric scooters, golf carts, and bikes, potentially helping address downtown parking challenges while improving accessibility, according to Bochette.

