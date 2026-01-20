Fort Myers honors Dr. King's legacy at unity breakfast and a commemorative march

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two separate events in Fort Myers on Monday brought the community together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and his continued impact on people who work and advocate for their communities.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Fort Myers honors Dr. King's legacy through a unity breakfast

The Alpha Phi Alpha Xi Omicron Lambda Chapter, in partnership with the Southwest Florida Alpha Educational and Leadership Foundation, hosted their 19th annual Unity Breakfast. Meanwhile, the Dunbar Festival Committee and its partners organized a separate commemorative march and celebration.

State Representative RaShon Young from District 40 served as the guest speaker at the Unity Breakfast, which drew 352 people dressed in their Sunday best to honor Dr. King's memory and message.

"He wanted to move our people forward. And it was not about one community over another. It was not about, you know, making pushing other people to the side. It was about unity," Young said. "That's the importance of this breakfast is to remind us that we all have to be in the fight, even if we're on the same side of the aisle or not. Regardless of our moral convictions or our faith or our religion or our citizenship, we all are needed right now to come together."

All proceeds from the Unity Breakfast support scholarships through the Southwest Florida Alpha Educational and Leadership Foundation. Since its inception in 2015, the foundation has awarded more than $110,000 in scholarships to local students.

Community members reflect on Dr. King's enduring impact

At the commemorative march, community members shared how Dr. King's legacy continues to shape their work and advocacy.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Fort Myers honors Dr. King's legacy through a commemorative march

Sharon Heinrich, director of children and youth at the All Faiths Unitarian Universalist Church, emphasized the importance of Dr. King's approach to resistance and social change.

"Dr. King showed all of us how to resist using non-violence and to stand up for our rights, but do it in a way that's not harmful," Heinrich said. "And I think we can all learn from him."

The Unitarian Universalist Church welcomes all faiths and operates under a covenant to treat each individual with dignity while standing up for human rights.

Father Robert Browning, who founded St. Hillary's Episcopal Church in 1964, has been involved with MLK commemorative events since 1982. He recalled the early challenges of organizing these celebrations and the progress made over the decades.

"Back in 1982 we had the first MLK thing at the exhibition hall because they wouldn't let us march in town," Browning said. "And then in 1985 we then marched here in Dunbar. Then finally, in 87 or something like that, we were able to go out of the town when the mayor said, 'Your people are our people.'"

According to Browning, former Mayor Wilbur Smith's words marked a turning point for the community's acceptance of the MLK celebrations. The street where the march takes place was later renamed MLK Boulevard.

Young voices carry the message forward

Local teenagers participating in the march spoke about how Dr. King's legacy continues to inspire their generation.

Kennedy Collins, 15, reflected on the opportunities available to her because of Dr. King's work.

"I have so many opportunities now because he's paved the way for black people in general," Collins said. "He's one of the people who's done so much for us. So I feel like now that he's done so many things, that I can do so many things, and as long as I believe in what I believe in, I can do so much greater things in the world."

When asked about creating unity among young people, Collins emphasized the importance of coming together across all differences.

"I feel like we just need to come together as people, and we all just need to have that equal amount of love for everybody in the world and no hatred in the heart," Collins said. "Just come together, try to get everybody to come together and be one. And I feel like, if we could do that, we could do anything in the world."

Renaia Usher, 16, stressed the importance of support across all communities.

"I feel like everybody should support everybody, no matter what race you are, like, gender or whatever," Usher said.

The events demonstrated how Dr. King's message of unity, non-violence, and equality continues to resonate with Fort Myers residents of all ages and backgrounds, inspiring ongoing community advocacy and support for educational opportunities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

