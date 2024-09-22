Fort Myers Home & Garden Show back in town for 28th year

DOWNTOWN, Fort Myers — The Fort Myers Home and Garden Show is back for its 28th year.

Homeowners can take advantage of their home-improvement needs at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Downtown Fort Myers.

President of Expo Management Bill Anderson told Fox 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Scott that five-to-6,000 homeowners are expected to walk through the doors over the weekend.

“Our home is our greatest investment in most cases," Anderson said. "Most people want their home to be comfortable, attractive, workable, and livable. Our homes always need things. Additions, subtractions, improvements, so they can come to the Home and Garden Show and see just about everything they possibly need."

He also said around 100 vendors set-up shop.

People can learn about plants, beds, windows, roofing, and more.

Homeowners could learn about plants and other home-related items at the Home and Garden Show.

“Anytime we have questions about home or garden, we know that all the people who are exhibitors here are going to have most of what we’re looking for as far as information," said homeowner John Thomas. "So, that’s why we come. Whenever the H&G is in town, we’re here.”

Street parking is free.

The event ends Sunday at 4 p.m.