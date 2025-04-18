FORT MYERS, Fla. — The historic Dunbar Easter Parade returns to Fort Myers this Sunday, marking its 81st year as a cherished community tradition.

The parade will feature marching bands, dance teams from local schools, and creative floats from various organizations and churches.

This year's Grand Marshal is retired Council Member Johnny Streets.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Fort Myers' Historic Dunbar Easter Parade Returns Sunday for its 81st Year

Amber Ware, a member of the Dunbar Festival Committee who has attended the parade since childhood, has spent the last five years organizing the event.

"My biggest and best memory is when I was a child, and at the parade we would get tons of candy, with our Easter baskets," Ware said.

The committee will continue that sweet tradition this year. "We will be giving it out to all the kids who will be lining the streets," Ware explained.

Approximately 85 participants will march in the parade, with floats featuring creative themes like "Game Time" representing the athletic department at the STARS Complex, and "Back to the '90s."

"The '90s were a period of fun, and you know how we used to move and groove back then," Ware said.

First responders from police and fire departments will also participate, showcasing a new tiller fire truck.

The parade route includes MLK Boulevard, Palm Avenue, Edison Avenue, and Ford Street. Street closures will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, with the parade starting at 3 p.m.

For those planning to attend, Ware offers this advice: "You need to find a good spot. You can have your chairs along Edison, right here in front of STARS, but there's no parking at STARS. You can park in all of the side streets, and at the farmers market in any of the little empty areas there."

Following the parade, festivities will continue until 8 p.m. with music, vendors, an Easter egg hunt, and a kids' zone.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.