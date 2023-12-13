Fort Myers High Students accused of bringing knife to school

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A student at Fort Myers High School was arrested for bringing a pocket knife on campus on Tuesday, according to an email sent to parents obtained by Fox 4.

"First and foremost, students are safe," Principal Chris Engelhart wrote in the email to parents.

According to the email, a student reported the weapon to school officials who then notified Fort Myers Police.

"We do not tolerate this kind of behavior at Fort Myers High School, so on top of the legal consequences the student involved will be disciplined per the Code of Conduct," the Principal said in the email.

The identity of the student has not been released.