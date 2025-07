FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Department of Business and Professional Regulation shut down the Grimaldi's Pizzeria located at Bell Tower Friday.

FOX 4

According to information FOX 4 obtained, this was due to multiple discoveries of "rat droppings" in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

FOX 4

There were also other violations such as sink accessibility for employees and unclean utensils in the prep area.

Photos obtained by FOX 4 showed different traps around the areas of the kitchen.