Fort Myers Fire Department Accreditation: What it means for you

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Fire Department is on its way to becoming accredited, just like public utilities and the Fort Myers Police Department.

Fire Chief Tracy McMillion says that will raise the level of performance, safety, and effectiveness throughout the department.

"It requires you and forces you to look at your procedures, look at your policies, and make some updates," says Fire Chief McMillion. "So I think this is one of the areas in which we've grown so much as a fire department, in those human resource measures and policy mitigation and management."

Usually departments that go through the accreditation process see their insurance services office scores improve, which benefits everyone in the community.

High ISO scores can increase home insurance rates in the community.

The department is at a two, and they hope the accreditation can help them get to one.

The Center for Public Safety Excellence will validate the fire department soon for hazmat, fire suppression, emergency management, and other services.