Fort Myers denies affordable housing extension, reclaims lot for city program

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers City Council denied a plan that would have brought affordable housing to a neighborhood, where the Mayor says he wants to put the lots in a city-run program instead.

The council voted to deny a one-year extension request for a developer who was awarded a contract in 2021 to build affordable housing on Lura Avenue. The decision came after years of inactivity on the project and outstanding back taxes on the property.

"What we've seen over the last several years is people we award the lots, and then nothing happens," said Mayor Kevin Anderson.

The city originally obtained the lot through code enforcement violations, a common way Fort Myers acquires residential properties for affordable housing development.

"People say, I can't pay these fines, take my house, waive the fees, and then we wind up demolishing the house," Anderson said.

Different outcome for the Dunbar Avenue project

In contrast, the city council approved a six-month extension for another affordable housing project on Dunbar Avenue that has faced a four-year delay.

The Dunbar Avenue project, awarded to Rapid Builders, received more favorable treatment from the council. According to the Community Development Director, Rapid Builders has a track record of building homes in the city and their taxes are current.

"Rapid Builders has a track record of building homes in the city and the taxes are paid so council may have felt more comfortable giving them the six month extension," the director of Community Development said in a statement.

City to take control of Lura Avenue lot

Anderson said the city will now reclaim the Lura Avenue lot for its own affordable housing program, which has already produced several homes.

"We will be able to build homes on. And you know, we're on home four and five right now," Anderson said.

The mayor highlighted the success of the city's first affordable home sale, where the buyer's mortgage payment was $600 less per month than their previous rent.

"First time home buyer. I mean, it was a win, win win all the way around," Anderson said.

Bond requirement under consideration

To prevent future delays, the mayor said the city is considering requiring developers to put down a bond to guarantee construction.

"One of the things Council has discussed was actually having the people put down a bond, like maybe a $500 bond, and if you don't start construction and complete construction on the times agreed upon, you lose that bond," Anderson said.

The mayor emphasized that vacant lots create a burden for the city, which must maintain them while they generate no tax revenue. Once homes are built, the properties return to the tax rolls and provide housing for families.

