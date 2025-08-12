FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Community Redevelopment Agency voted to terminate the existing contract with developer Alexander Goshen for the McCollum Hall project in Fort Myers' Dunbar community.

Miles Alexander III, lead principal at Alexander Goshen, has been pushing to redevelop McCollum Hall since January when he took the project on as a solo developer. During Monday's meeting, he accused the city of discrimination and suggested the decision could lead to gentrification in the Dunbar community.

"They do not want someone who looks like me in control of this project," Alexander said.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Fort Myers CRA terminates McCollum Hall developer contract amid controversy

"We have also several times asked to withdraw the $4.2 million request, and now I see that they're using that as a pretext to take McCollum Hall back," Alexander said.

Alexander claimed that the city has ulterior motives for the historic property, which he says will not benefit residents.

"They already have plans, and the plans are not to benefit the Dunbar people. If they get their way and they do what they want to do with the property, I believe that you will be priced out, displaced, and replaced," Alexander said.

The commissioners cited multiple reasons for terminating the contract, including the company's failure to start and complete construction as required by their agreement. They also stated Alexander Goshen did not construct the project according to the final design documents approved by the CRA and admitted they couldn't obtain the necessary financing commitment.

When asked about the next steps for the historic building, Teresa Watkins Brown, chair of the Community Redevelopment Board, emphasized the importance of community involvement in future plans.

"Well, actually, it's the CRA. We will be partnering with the City of Fort Myers. We will have some sessions with the community for their input on making sure that what we plan to put there is what the community wants," Watkins Brown said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

