Fort Myers couple injured in Kentucky shooting, as manhunt for gunman continues

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A manhunt is underway in Kentucky for Joseph Couch, the man accused of using an AR-15 to shoot at drivers along I-75 near London, Kentucky. Among the victims of the Saturday night attack are Fort Myers residents Renee Walker and Erick Tabin, who were returning home from a trip to Michigan.

According to law enforcement, Couch perched himself on a nearby hill and opened fire on passing vehicles. A 911 call captured the chaos as a victim described the terrifying scene.

"There’s a guy sitting on a rock out there, in a black SUV shooting at everybody coming by," the caller said. "He shot through the door too. I’m shot, she’s shot, she’s bleeding."

Deputies revealed that Couch had purchased the AR-15 earlier that day, spending nearly $3,000 on the firearm, a Holosun sight, and 1,000 rounds of ammunition. In total, five people were injured, including Walker and Tabin. Neighbors say the Fort Myers couple were supposed to return home from Michigan on Monday and were caught in the attack while driving through Kentucky.

One neighbor, Chad Spraker, spoke about the couple's kindness and their connection to the community.

"They are really kind people. They helped us out during the hurricane, and we’ve been over to their place before. We’re just really sorry to hear what happened, and we’ll be praying for their recovery and that the shooter would be brought to justice."

Walker and Tabin are expected to recover and did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The manhunt for Couch continues, with authorities believing he is hiding in the Daniel Boone National Forest, which spans over 700,000 acres. Couch, who has Army Reserve experience, is considered dangerous.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the suspect and in a press conference said, "He’s out there, he’s behind a tree or under a rock cliff or something, we just gotta stumble upon him safely."

Up to a $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Couch, who remains at large. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.