Fort Myers councilman set to propose church purchase for community use

FORT MYERS, Fla — Fort Myers Councilman Liston Bochette will present a proposal to city council on Tuesday to purchase the First Church of Christ Scientist property at 2390 W. First Street, offering three potential uses for the historic building amid ongoing debates about redevelopment in the McGregor Boulevard corridor.

The proposal includes leasing the property to Edison & Ford Winter Estates, converting it into a community facility such as an education and art museum, or exploring other potential uses as directed by city council.

The church purchase comes as the area faces pressure from larger development projects, including a proposed luxury hotel and apartment complex that has sparked debate among city council members over zoning changes and development density along the historic McGregor Boulevard corridor.

Developer Mark McLaren of KLM Development recently presented plans for "River District West" during a city council workshop, proposing a 250-300-room flagship hotel, luxury apartments, retail space, and a marina expansion on property currently occupied by Pinchers and a church.

"We're hoping to bring vibrancy and development on a scale that will help enhance the overall experience of downtown Fort Myers," McLaren said. "It is a cityscape changing. It is life changing. We can create an entirely new environment for the city of Fort Myers."

However, Bochette has expressed strong concerns about the larger project's impact on McGregor Boulevard, particularly regarding apartment density near the Edison Ford Estates.

"McGregor Boulevard is probably one of the most famous boulevards in the whole United States, and we just don't want commercial and apartments built up on it," Bochette said. "The property on McGregor should be a peaceful, restful space, and not commercial space, right up against the Edison Estates."

Bochette emphasized the cultural significance of the Edison Ford estates as "the number one revenue stream in all southwest Florida cultural heritage" and warned against over-development that could compromise the area's character.

"We don't want to be Miami. We don't want to be Boynton Beach and Merritt Island, and we don't want to be the East Coast, and that's why people live here, is for the easier way of life," Bochette said.

The church purchase proposal has gained support from Neil Potter, who has lived near the Edison and Ford Winter Estates since 1990. Potter said he trusts Bochette's recommendation despite concerns about broader redevelopment plans.

"I've known Liston Bochette for 35 years, and you know, he's born and raised here, so I don't think he would be recommending anything that is going to run against the interest of people here in Edison Park," Potter said. "So if he's recommending it, then I would trust Liston Bochette enough to think that that would be okay."

Potter described his neighborhood as representing "old Fort Myers" when he first moved there, with only eight to 10 houses in the area surrounding the Edison home. He said the church building has remained largely empty, making the city's potential purchase less concerning than other development pressures.

However, Potter expressed reservations about broader redevelopment plans affecting the McGregor Boulevard corridor.

"The only thing I'm curious about is that the beginning of this big redevelopment that they're having down there, which that part of it, I know the people around here aren't up for that at all," Potter said. "It's just going to turn this from a quiet neighborhood into people coming and going, just traffic coming up and down Menlo Road here non stop."

The larger River District West development would require significant zoning adjustments. The main development site, currently zoned for 18 stories and 70 units per acre in the urban core, would require approval for 23 stories to accommodate the proposed scale.

McLaren addressed concerns by clarifying that the McGregor Boulevard portion would focus on retail and public spaces rather than apartments.

"Our development on McGregor Boulevard is for retail and public space, hospitality restaurants, open-air restaurants, so I think it flows with the natural flow of current McGregor Boulevard right now, and would actually enhance activity and access to the Edison Ford Estate," McLaren said.

Bochette acknowledged the preliminary nature of the larger development discussions, describing the project as still being "in crayons right now" on the drawing board. He stressed that any development would need significant community input and zoning changes.

"There's a lot of empty apartments right now," Bochette said, questioning whether additional housing units are needed in that area. "Everything's open for discussion, and I think the people who live on West First Street will have a lot to say about it."

The church purchase proposal represents a more measured approach to development in the historic area, potentially preserving the property's character while serving community needs. Potter said he doesn't believe other people who live in the area would oppose the church conversion, given its potential use as a community center or educational facility.

