Fort Myers contractor aims to revolutionize housing with 3D printed homes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers contractor is looking to bring 3D printed homes to the area, offering a solution that could make housing more affordable and faster to build while meeting city requirements.

Brian Soudrey, owner and general contractor of Minneapolis Construction, is pioneering the use of 3D printing technology to build homes in Fort Myers.

"Robots are helping us fill the gaps in construction that are currently rising the prices of homes not making it affordable," Sodre said.

The technology uses robots to print structures with commercial-grade concrete, creating custom home designs that are both durable and hurricane-resistant.

"It withstands not only the minimum for category five winds, but it exceeds those, so that's very important for the type of homes that we build," Soudrey said.

According to Sodre, the 3D printing process offers significant advantages over traditional construction methods.

"Absolutely, it's a lot faster, it's a lot safer. It reduces the risk for us builders significantly, where we don't have to worry about possible job site injuries," Sodre said.

The company has previously attempted to bring tiny homes to Fort Myers but faced challenges with city regulations. Now, they're adapting their approach to meet local requirements.

"I think the fact that we're finally meeting what the city has requested from us, which is a minimum 1000 square foot home. They're going to be thrilled that we're bringing affordable housing to the city of Fort Myers within the footprint that they're requesting," Sodre said.

The City of Fort Myers confirmed these requirements in a statement: "The City does not allow single family homes less than 1,000 square feet. Multifamily can go as low as 750 sq. ft. We are amending the code to allow 650 square feet for multifamily."

Regarding 3D printed homes specifically, the city added, "3D printed homes must comply with the Florida Building Code. If they are engineered correctly for our area, we have no reason not to allow."

Sodre is also working on legislation called the Innovate Act to promote construction technology innovation.

"Right now, we need more builders to innovate. That means implementing technology into construction that makes more resilient homes and more energy-efficient homes," Sodre said.

The company has already completed 500 and 750 square foot models and is now developing a 1,000 square foot model with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. They're currently seeking the perfect location for a model home in Fort Myers.

"Next is finding that perfect lot somewhere where people driving can see it from their car and say, what is that? How can I get one? What does it cost and stop on in and see exactly what we have to offer," Sodre said.

