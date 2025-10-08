FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kevin Offerman, who owns City Tavern and Hogwash in downtown Fort Myers, supports the concept of a pedestrian mall but worries about existing parking challenges.

"I love the idea of pedestrian events and safety and larger block parties, art walks, music walks, stuff like that," Offerman said. "A huge concern of permanently blocking a street or more streets is parking in downtown Fort Myers. It's already a huge problem."

Fort Myers considers pedestrian mall study amid parking concerns

Offerman said his bars see heavy foot traffic during weekends and lunch hours, with customers arriving by various means.

"Whether they get dropped off by Uber or Lyft or drive down for lunch or something like that, it's a mix of people. But parking is always the challenge," Offerman said.

Kelly Czebatul, who works at a hair shop downtown, echoed similar concerns about the impact on both employees and customers.

"I think that we already have a parking issue for those of us that work here every day and come and go, and then for clients that come to get services," Czebatul said.

Some residents open to the idea:

Not everyone opposes the concept. Phil Lipscomb, who previously worked at Twisted Vine before retiring, said he's not entirely against the pedestrian mall idea.

However, Lipscomb raised concerns about delivery logistics if major north-south streets like Lee, Broadway or Hendry were blocked.

"In order to deliver the food, so that means the guys that does the delivering is going to have to deliver further away from each location," Lipscomb said.

What the study will examine:

The comprehensive study will analyze multiple factors including traffic circulation patterns, parking availability, environmental impacts and public engagement. Consultants will also develop conceptual designs and estimate construction costs for the project.

The goal is to create a walkable connection between downtown Fort Myers and the Midtown district, potentially transforming how people navigate and experience the area.

Business owners want parking solutions first:

Before any pedestrian mall moves forward, both Offerman and Czebatul want the city to address current parking shortages.

"I would be for another parking structure or two on the outskirts of the heart of downtown," Offerman said, comparing his vision to Disney Springs where ample free parking allows visitors to walk and shop.

The city council has approved the study, and officials say it will begin soon. Business owners emphasize they want adequate parking solutions included in any final plans that emerge from the analysis.

