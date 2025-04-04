Fort Myers City Council will discuss firing its City Attorney on Monday

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Monday, Fort Myers city council members will talk about firing city attorney Grant Alley.

He's worked at the city for almost 30 years, but he really made headlines last month when a city council member criticized him about the immigration enforcement conversation.

"It is imperative to our city attorney that you come prepared to our council meetings, regardless of what a vote is, with the legal guidance necessary for every possible outcome," says Councilwoman Bonk during the emergency meeting in March. "It is not overstepping us to inform this body of law and guidance. It is literally your job. You are paid handsomely to protect this council, and in this matter, you failed us."

Councilwoman Darla Bonk gave Fox 4 an exclusive statement when Price asked about her call to the fire grant. She told Price that "not everything is a conspiracy" and that she has called for Alley's termination in past annual reviews.

Statement From Councilman Darla Bonk:

Not everything is a conspiracy or an act of retaliation. I don’t operate like that. If someone wants to do their homework, they can look back at my annual reviews of Mr. Alley and see my concerns on his performance are not new nor are they being raised because of one singular incident. People can spin that however they’d like. The fact remains I don’t operate that way. We were asked to perform his annual review in time for the mid-April Council meeting and I am raising my concerns again to the council of his performance.

During a 2023 annual review for the current city attorney, Bonk said, "Grant needs to be more prepared for council meetings."

She said too often he told council members, "I'm not prepared to give an opinion."

In that same 64-page annual review, some council members praised Alley's ability to keep everyone "legally in compliance." One council member said she would like him to continue to,"coach us to abide by our legal obligations as elected officials."

In 2019, Mayor Randall P. Henderson gave Alley the key to the city for his work with police leadership.

Bonk said in the 2023 review that while she was "grateful for his services, I do believe it is best for us to move on from his services."

In 2025, she is raising her concerns again.

They'll vote on Alley's future on Monday.