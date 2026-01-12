Fort Myers City Council weighs massive Edison Marina development proposal

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A proposed luxury hotel and apartment complex near the Edison Ford Winter Estates has sparked debate among Fort Myers city council members over zoning changes and development density along the historic McGregor Boulevard corridor.

Fort Myers council weighs massive Edison Marina development proposal

Developer Mark McLaren of KLM Development presented plans for what he calls "River District West" during a city council workshop on Monday, proposing a 250-300-room flagship hotel, luxury apartments, retail space, and a marina expansion on property currently occupied by Pinchers and a church.

"We're hoping to bring vibrancy and development on a scale that will help enhance the overall experience of downtown Fort Myers," McLaren said. "It is a cityscape changing. It is life changing. We can create an entirely new environment for the city of Fort Myers."

The development would require significant zoning adjustments. The main development site, currently zoned for 18 stories and 70 units per acre in the urban core, would require approval for 23 stories to accommodate the proposed scale. The project spans three parcels with varying current zoning restrictions.

However, Councilman Liston Bochette expressed strong concerns about the project's impact on McGregor Boulevard, particularly regarding apartment density near the Edison Ford Estates.

"McGregor Boulevard is probably one of the most famous boulevards in the whole United States, and we just don't want commercial and apartments built up on it," Bochette said. "The property on McGregor should be a peaceful, restful space, and not commercial space, right up against the Edison Estates."

Bochette emphasized the cultural significance of the Edison Ford estates as "the number one revenue stream in all southwest Florida cultural heritage" and warned against over-development that could compromise the area's character.

"We don't want to be Miami. We don't want to be Boynton Beach and Merritt Island, and we don't want to be the East Coast, and that's why people live here, is for the easier way of life," Bochette said.

McLaren addressed these concerns by clarifying that the McGregor Boulevard portion would focus on retail and public spaces rather than apartments.

"Our development on McGregor Boulevard is for retail and public space, hospitality restaurants, open-air restaurants, so I think it flows with the natural flow of current McGregor Boulevard right now, and would actually enhance activity and access to the Edison Ford estate," McLaren said.

The developer emphasized partnerships with existing businesses, including Pinchers and Chops, which would remain part of the development. McLaren also noted ongoing discussions with Edison Ford Estates leadership about potential collaboration.

The project aims to bridge the gap between Fort Myers' vibrant River District and the cultural attractions at the Edison Estate. Plans include a parking garage, pedestrian plaza, and potential public access to river cruises and boat docking at an expanded marina.

Bochette acknowledged the preliminary nature of the discussions, describing the project as still being "in crayons right now" on the drawing board. He stressed that any development would need significant community input and zoning changes.

"There's a lot of empty apartments right now," Bochette said, questioning whether additional housing units are needed in that area. "Everything's open for discussion, and I think the residents on West First Street will have a lot to say about it."

McLaren indicated the next steps involve meetings with zoning officials and the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency about tax credit programs that would be vital to the project's financing.

The developer compared the proposal to the Legacy Harbor project approved farther down the street, suggesting there is precedent for similar developments in the area.

No timeline was provided for when the project might come before council for formal consideration, as developers plan to incorporate feedback from the workshop before proceeding with official applications.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."