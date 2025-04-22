FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers City Council denied the $4.2 million investment to support the redevelopment of McCollum Hall, a historic landmark that once served as a vibrant cultural center with stores and even a nightclub in its prime

The historic building on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard could soon be transformed into a health and wellness facility with hydroponic farming and a food hall, if developers (Alexander Goshen)secure the public funding they're seeking. They are calling the project Thirty8 Collective.

Fort Myers City Council denies McCollum Hall developers' request for $4.2 mil

During Monday's meeting, the request was denied, but many of the council members shared that they did support the concept of the project. They requested that the developer provide a cost breakdown.

"Why won't this city invest in McCollum Hall like they invested in Edison Theater restaurant down on McGregor," said Gerri Ware, a longtime Fort Myers resident.

Ware, who was born and raised in Fort Myers, worked across the street from McCollum Hall in the 1950s when it was a popular nightclub. She remembers the building's significance to the Black community during segregation.

"You could hear the adults talking about the fun, and they would look forward to people like Duke Ellington and all those coming to town," said Ware.

During segregation, Black residents didn't venture past Evans Avenue at night, making the corridor with its shops and businesses essential to the surrounding community.

"We had the grocery store, the movie theater, that sundre down there, we'd go get ice cream, and we could just be happy while the adults enjoyed their nightlife," said Ware.

Developers already have funding to build residential space nearby. Still, they are requesting public money to complete the McCollum Hall project, which would include health and wellness facilities and a food hall featuring hydroponic farming.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Teresa Watkins Brown supports the city's involvement in the project.

"We've been waiting for a while, and I really think the city has not put anything into the project, and I feel like the city should become a part of this historic building," said Watkins Brown.

The project is led by the Community Redevelopment Agency of Fort Myers, which has already provided support through a 99-year ground lease and a $500,000 increment rebate to be paid over five years after project completion.

"The council had already agreed upon the city finding a way to assist with this project, and that's why we have it on the agenda tonight, to go forth with the city providing funding to support this," said Watkins Brown.

Ware believes the investment would restore McCollum Hall to its former glory as a community resource and gathering place. Plus they would have affordable housing added to the community.

"That was one place where integration did take place cause the white people came out here and enjoyed the music," said Ware.

The developers and the attorney say they will provide what the city needs to move this project forward, reiterating that they have the funds to start the affordable housing.

