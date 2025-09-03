Fort Myers City Council approves controversial 11-story hotel in historic district

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers City Council voted 4-2 Tuesday to approve a controversial 11-story hotel project in the historic district, adding two additional stories to the originally proposed nine-story building.

The downtown Fort Myers hotel has sparked significant debate over both its facade design and height. The approved project will feature 175 rooms and is located on First Street.

According to the developers' attorney, there is a parking agreement in place with the city of Fort Myers.

Many locals attended the council meeting to voice opposition to the 11-story project, arguing it doesn't fit the character of First Street.

However, the project also found support from local business owners who see potential economic benefits.

The hotel project now moves forward with the additional height approval from the city council.

