Fort Myers business picking up after crash Monday morning

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An office manager in Fort Myers woke up to a call from police that someone had crashed into their building.

Our team found the scene on Martin Luther Jr. Blvd, Monday morning. That's the building for All Out Bail Bonds. The manager said a pickup truck crashed into the building. It's not safe to go inside right now, but luckily it was only the warehouse that was impacted. The business operations will be able to continue, today.

We are waiting to hear back from Fort Myers Police about injuries or charges.