WATER SOLUTION? Caloosahatchee Connect project complete

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The cities of Fort Myers and Cape Coral will celebrate the completion of a massive water project that's been in the works for more than five years.

The Caloosahatchee Connect project is now complete.

Cape Coral and Fort Myers partnered together to create a pipeline across the Caloosahatchee River to transfer water from Fort Myers to the Cape.

The pipeline will take reclaimed water from Fort Myers and carry it under the Caloosahatchee River to Cape Coral, which will allow the city of Cape Coral to buy millions of gallons of recalimed water from Fort Myers instead of discharging it into the Caloosahatchee.

The city of Cape Coral says the water will help keep canal levels up during dry season. It wil also be used for irrigation, as well as help the fire department with water pressure to put out fires.

The cost of this project was about $22 million and it’s been in the works since 2018.

Thursday there will be a ribbon cutting to celebrate the project completion.