FMPD releases body camera video, 911 call from deadly December shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department talked, in-depth, for the first time since an officer shot and killed a Fort Myers man in December.

Fort Myers Police Chief, Jason Fields, made a statement in a pre-recorded social media video on Monday afternoon that showed the 9-1-1 call and a small portion of the body camera video from that night.

On December 1, 2023, Fort Myers Police responded to a call on Stella Street in the Dunbar neighborhood, where according to Chief Fields the caller met them at the scene. We now know this was Christopher Jordan's sister.

FMPD released a body camera video and the 9-1-1 call that revealed officers questioning the caller, Jordan's sister, and the caller claiming Jordan had a gun.

Since that night, the Lee County NAACP has gone back and forth from saying they would not keep supporting the family two weeks ago. Then hosted a news conference late last week saying they received an anonymous letter claiming Christopher Jordan did not have a gun and further claiming the police chief knew this all along.

WFTX FMPD speaks out on officer-involved shooting from December

Fox 4 has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the letter or the claims and has reached out to NAACP leaders for a response on this development.

Although we do not have the name of the officer who shot Jordan, Chief Fields says the officer is still on paid administrative leave.

"The officers on scene were operating under the impression, based on multiple factors, that they were dealing with an armed and dangerous individual," said Jason Fields in Monday night's statement. "The officer involved in the shooting reportedly observed a gun prior to firing his weapon."

Fields says this is all the information they can provide at this time.