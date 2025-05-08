Florida troopers investigate crash; both man and child hit

FORT MYERS SHORES, Fla. — A man and a child are hospitalized after a driver hit them, according to FHP.

Troopers said a 30-year-old man from Fort Myers and a 3-year-old were walking on the outside portion of the westbound lane of 5th street, when a woman driving a sedan hit them.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports it happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. in Lee County, on 5th Street and West Cypress Avenue.

The two are hospitalized. Troopers said the man has a serious injury, while the child has a minor injury.

The crash is still under investigation.