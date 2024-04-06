FIVE YEARS LATER...India Fest returns to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — India Fest returned to Southwest Florida this Saturday after five years. The festival celebrated Indian culture and heritage at the Caloosa Sound Ampitheater.

The India Association of Fort Myers puts on the event. Live performances on stage included dancing, singing and a fashion show.

Fox 4's Shari Armstrong was their Master of Ceremonies, emceeing the event.

Vendors sold Indian clothing and jewelry with bright beautiful patterns and colors.

People got to indulge in a festival of flavors from several local Indian restaurants.

For those who wanted, henna tattoos artists painted detailed unique designs for them.

Before the dance group Fusion Moms took the stage, they said it's an honor to share their culture with Southwest Florida.

Reema Banjara said, "We are privileged and proud that we got a chance to showcase our culture to everybody. Everybody knows Bollywood but not everybody knows Garba that we are performing."

The India Association of Fort Myers said a part of the proceeds will go back to local charities.

