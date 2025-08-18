Fire damages two homes in Osprey Bay community, Iona McGregor firefighters say

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fire that started in a carport spread to a home in the Osprey Bay community, according to the Iona McGregor Fire Department early Monday morning.

Thankfully, no one was in the mobile home at the time of the fire, crews told Fox 4.

The fire also caused mild damage to a neighboring home in the community, the department said.

Fire officials have not yet released information about the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

Our crew at the scene said they see firemen, cautionary tape, a severely damaged car, and damage to the roof of one home.