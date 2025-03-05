Fire crews respond to gym fire at Fort Myers High School

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a fire at Fort Myers High School Tuesday night.

When officers arrived on the scene, flames were visible from the roof of the gymnasium.

Crews were able to put the fire out in minutes and there were no injuries reported.

The cause is now under investigation.

The Lee County School District reached out to FOX 4 and told us the high school will be open Wednesday.

This is the message that Fort Myers High School sent to parents and staff:

Dear Fort Myers High School Staff and Families,

This message is in follow-up to the information we sent you earlier regarding the fire on the roof of the Fort Myers High School gymnasium.

The assessment from fire officials indicates that the fire was concentrated to the roof of the building and there was no penetration to the ceiling. There were not any other school buildings affected. Therefore, school will resume as normal tomorrow, March 5, 2025. The area will be partitioned off and students and staff will not have access to the building.

Our operations team will continue onsite tonight and tomorrow to determine next steps for repairs. We thank the Fort Myers Fire Department for their quick action in keeping the fire contained and the Fort Myers Police Department for their assistance on site.