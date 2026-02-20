FHP honors Trooper Michael Diego, who died after a medical emergency at training academy

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is honoring Trooper Michael Diego, who died on Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency while at the FHP Training Academy.

FHP said Trooper Diego was “participating in a competitive process for the Patrol’s Criminal Interdiction Unit” when the medical emergency happened, and while efforts were made to save his life, he died at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

He was escorted from Tallahassee to his home in Fort Myers on Thursday night, where law enforcement officers from across the state welcomed him.

Trooper Diego started his career at FHP in 2021 and was assigned to the Fort Pierce District and the Fort Myers District.

FHP Executive Director Dave Kerner and Colonel Gary Howze released the following statement:

“Florida State Trooper Michael Diego exemplifies what it means to be an American and one of Florida’s Finest. He lived his life in service and protection to others. Trooper Diego passed away in the line of duty surrounded by his family and his fellow State Troopers. Our hearts grieve his untimely passing and for the pain his family is experiencing. We are deeply thankful for the rescue efforts of his fellow State Troopers, EMS First Responders, the pilots and medics of Survival Flight, and the medical professionals of Gadsden Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital."

FHP said Trooper Diego is survived by his mother, sister, and fiancé.