FHP arrest man in Fort Myers trying to lure a child away from an apartment complex

On Wednesday, Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man trying to lure a child away from an apartment on Ortiz and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fort Myers.

A concerned citizens flagged down troopers and told them an adult male was harassing and attempting to lure his 12-year-old daughter from their apartment complex.

Troopers located 37-year-old Thomas Karba from California and found he had priors including assault, attempted rape and kidnapping.

Karba was placed under arrest for loitering and prowling. Also for stalking, luring and enticing a child.

