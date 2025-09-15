FHP: 28-year-old motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on Three Oaks Parkway

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 28-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres died after her motorcycle crashed into a tree on Three Oaks Parkway in Lee County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened at 2:45 p.m. on Three Oaks Parkway north of Cypress Drive North, according to FHP. Troopers said the woman was driving south on Three Oaks Parkway in the inside lane when she failed to negotiate a curve, according to FHP. Her motorcycle traveled off the roadway to the left, entered the center grass median and collided with a tree, FHP said.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, FHP confirmed. But, she later died after being transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by Florida Highway troopers.

