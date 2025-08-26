FGCU says it's investigating after visitor used racial slur on campus

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast University is investigating an incident in which a visitor to campus used a racial slur while addressing students.

The university confirmed the incident happened, but noted the person is not an FGCU employee or associated with the university in any capacity.

In an email to the campus community, university officials said they are reviewing Thursday's incident carefully and reminded the community of behavioral expectations.

"At FGCU, we expect everyone on campus – students, employees and visitors – to behave in a manner consistent with federal and state laws as well as FGCU regulations," the email stated. "We do not condone or permit behavior that intentionally harasses, intimidates, threatens or causes a substantial disruption to the learning environment, campus functions or the health and safety of others and their property."

The university provided several resources for students who experience confrontations on campus, including the University Police Department, Office of Institutional Ethics & Compliance, Dean of Students Office, and Counseling and Psychological Services.