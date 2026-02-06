Father's heart breaks as missing daughter found dead in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Mark Curvo never imagined the phone call that would shatter his world. His 28-year-old daughter Julia "Jules" Curvo was missing, and days later, she was found dead.

"I didn't process it very well at all," Curvo said, holding back tears during an interview. "I don't think any father would."

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Father's heartbreak as missing daughter found dead in Fort Myers

The nightmare began on January 23 when Curvo's mother called to say she hadn't heard from Julia in several days. Crimestoppers posted that Julia was last seen alive near the 1700 block of Fowler Street in Fort Myers on January 21.

"What was going through my mind initially was I was extremely worried, because I know that my daughter relies on my mother and I for just about everything on almost a daily basis," Curvo said.

Julia typically contacted her father and grandmother daily. When several days passed without word, her grandmother reported her missing to police.

"It was unusual for Julia," Curvo said. "She had gone times before in the past where we had not heard from her for a few days, or at most, maybe a week, but it didn't happen very often."

The family's worst fears were confirmed on January 30 when Julia's body was discovered. Curvo says the medical examiner's office later confirmed her identity.

"When she told me that, I honestly don't remember a lot about the rest of that day," Curvo said about receiving the devastating news. "I was pretty much in a complete daze."

Curvo described his daughter as someone who "was always smiling" and "happy go lucky." Julia loved to sing and write her own lyrics, even appearing in a music video for a band called The Cigarette Blondes in 2018.

"She was empathetic, almost to a fault," Curvo said. "She cared more about what everyone else was going through than what she herself was going through."

Julia had struggled sometimes, something her father said he and his mother had tried to help her with for years.

"She went through something that I don't wish upon anyone," Curvo said. "I think that there's a problem we have in this country with being able to help people like Julia."

Now, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help to piece together Julia's final days. Investigators need information about her movements between January 20 and 21.

"If anybody is aware of what Julia was doing, or where she was on January 21, January 20 through January 21, please come forward and please tell the police what you know," Curvo said.

Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers manager, said Julia was known to frequent the central Fort Myers area where she was last seen.

"We know that Julia stayed right around that area, the central Fort Myers area, may have had some interactions with some transients in the area who may or may not know to come forward," Routte said.

Crime Stoppers has placed a billboard on US 41 near Lee Memorial Hospital featuring Julia's picture to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"No information is too small," Routte said. "Any little bit of information can help."

The organization offers complete anonymity for tipsters and cash rewards for information leading to arrests.

"We're the safe place to report that and to do the right thing for Julia's family," Routte said.

As the investigation continues, Curvo reflects on his final conversation with his daughter - a simple text exchange where he sent her money and she replied "thank you."

"It's like she just disappeared, because normally she would have been in touch with us the very next day," he said.

When asked what he would say to Julia if he could see her one more time, Curvo's voice broke.

"Obviously, I would tell her how much I love her, and always have loved her," he said. "I would tell her she didn't deserve to be living the way she was living, and she deserved much more out of life."

Anyone with information about Julia Curvo's whereabouts between January 20-30 is urged to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit tips through their mobile app. All tips remain anonymous and cash rewards are available.

