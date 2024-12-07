Family flies to Fort Myers from Michigan to surprise grandma working at Target on her 90th birthday

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One Fort Myers grandmother got a huge surprise at work Friday as her whole family showed up to wish her Happy Birthday.

"Busia" as her grand-kids call her, Polish for grandmother, turned 90 today and was working as a cashier at Target.

Busia has been working at Target for at least 20 years since leaving Michigan.

A majority of her family flew in all the way from Ann Arbor for the surprise on S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers.

Her supervisor helped make it all possible.

See the full video of the surprise below:

Grandmother Surprised at Target For Her 90th Birthday in Fort Myers

Busia was so taken aback, it moved her to tears. She hugged and thanked everyone who came.