Florida e-bike safety bill aims to slow speeds on shared pathways

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new Florida bill aims to slow down electric bicycles in shared spaces, with supporters saying the legislation is needed to prevent accidents and protect both riders and pedestrians.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

E-bike safety bill aims to slow speeds on shared pathways

Senate Bill 382 would limit e-bikes to 10 miles per hour on sidewalks when pedestrians are within 50 feet. The legislation also requires e-bike riders to yield to pedestrians and give an audible signal before passing on shared pathways.

If passed, the bill would take effect July 1, 2026.

Local Business Owner Supports Safety Measures

As part of the bill, it said the e-bike rider needs to yield to pedestrians and give an audible signal — like a bell — before passing them.

Lisa Battleado, who owns Pedego Electric Bikes in Naples and Fort Myers, said she supports the proposed speed restrictions and is already educating her customers about safe riding practices.

"I think that should be the standard now anyway. I tell anybody that when we're renting a bike from us that they yield to pedestrians always, that's always my rule," Battleado said.

The nine-year business owner said she's been proactive in teaching safety even before the legislation was proposed.

Battleado stays informed about e-bike legislation by monitoring related bills being discussed in the state. She mentioned Bill 243, which would distinguish between e-bikes and "e-motos" (electric motorcycles), supporting vehicles that go faster than 28 miles per hour requiring registration and prohibiting riders under 16.

"We don't think electric bikes should be going faster than the class three limit, which is 28 miles per hour. all of our bikes are set to 20 miles per hour, which are class two," she said.

Growing Safety Concerns

The legislation comes as e-bike usage has exploded across Florida. Battleado noted the dramatic change in her industry.

"Every bike that we see now it's probably 90% people are on e-bikes. When we started, if we saw one e-bike a month...that was a lot," she said.

The demographic using e-bikes has also expanded significantly.

"I'd say it started maybe two years ago, that not just high schoolers, even grade school kids are now using these electric bicycles," Battleado explained.

Residents Weigh In

Sean Stafford lives in Cape Coral and strongly supports the legislation after witnessing dangerous e-bike behavior in his community.

"A lot of these guys or kids that are on e-bikes are traveling at a high rate of speed, and at night, if you're in Cape Coral especially, there's a lot of these kids that are all dressed in black, and they're flying around on e-bikes like all over the place, and it's very hard to see them as it is, let alone when they're going 35-40 miles an hour," Stafford said.

Julie Manuel lives in North Fort Myers and rides e-bikes regularly with her spouse. She agrees safety measures are needed, but wants infrastructure improvements too.

"There is definitely a danger factor with the e-bikes on shared pathways, especially when people are walking or running," she said. "I'm not opposed to the idea."

What the Bill Would Do

The legislation includes several key provisions:



Limits e-bike speeds to 10 mph on sidewalks when pedestrians are within 50 feet

Requires riders to yield to pedestrians on shared pathways

Mandates audible signals before passing pedestrians

Creates penalties for violations as noncriminal traffic infractions

Establishes an Electric Bicycle Safety Task Force to examine state laws and recommend improvements

Law Enforcement Requirements

The bill also includes significant data collection requirements for law enforcement agencies. Beginning 30 days after the effective date, the Florida Highway Patrol and all police departments and sheriff's offices must maintain lists of all traffic crashes involving electric bicycles.

The crash data must include the date and time, class of e-bike involved, age of the operator, and whether the rider had a valid driver's license.

Police departments and sheriff's offices must submit reports to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles by October 15, 2026, with the state providing a summary report to the Governor and Legislature by October 31, 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.