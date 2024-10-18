FORT MYERS, Fla. — As a senior playing football, you need to be able to show off on the field ... That’s what's important.

That talent on the gridiron leads to scholarships, so despite back-to-back hurricanes, these guys are not willing to lose any time.

Dunbar High Senior football players will get their 10 games despite Milton delays

"These last four games, we really want to take them in," says Austin Price, quarterback of the Dunbar High School football team. "We also want to win. So we're putting in the work."

He says that as the hurricanes hit southwest Florida, they couldn't practice officially, so it was time to study their craft.

"We have leaders out there," says Price. "Making sure everybody's watching their film."

TheFlorida High School Athletic Association extended the football season by a week. During a conference, a representative told media that the extension could be used to make up a game or as a bye week before the playoffs.

Coach Sam Brown says this ruling makes it fair for the boys to play all ten games.

"Just for our program in general, we were going to cancel the north Fort Myers game, which would have been our senior night," says Coach Brown.

The thought of missing those games stung, but with the extension, the team won't have to miss out on any games.

Coach Brown says it's bigger than football, and the team and the boys' families are all considered his family.

"It's all about family and culture and making sure that their family was straight, and anybody needed anything, we would run over and take it to them," says Brown.

Get ready to see Austin Price hit the field.

"I want to be great one day in this sport, but if not, at least pass it on to the next generation."