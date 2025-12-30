Downtown Fort Myers prepares for New Year's Eve celebration

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Downtown Fort Myers is gearing up for what organizers expect to be one of the biggest New Year's Eve celebrations, with thousands anticipated to flood the streets for the free festivities starting Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Downtown Fort Myers prepares for massive New Year's Eve celebration

The River District Alliance is organizing the event, which will feature multiple stages and performers throughout downtown. Lisa Sbuttoni, CEO of the River District Alliance, said the lineup includes returning favorites and new acts.

"We have our favorite Smack Daddy School of Rock. And then we have some new performers, Lady J Calusa River Band, and a host of other people," Sbuttoni said.

The celebration will span multiple blocks, with performers set up throughout the downtown area. CJ Billy will host a 70s-themed party on Dean Street beginning at 6 p.m.

To accommodate the expected crowds, significant street closures will be in effect. First Street will close from Monroe to Lee starting at noon on Wednesday. Main Street down to Hendry and Broadway to the river will also be blocked off.

The city has invested in enhanced security measures for the event. Barricades, designed to stop cars from running into crowds, will help control traffic and ensure safety.

"We hire private security as well. It's a very safe," Sbuttoni said.

The main stage will be positioned at Hendry and Bay, serving as the focal point for the midnight countdown. Fireworks will illuminate the sky over the river, and a traditional ball drop will take place right from the main stage.

The Fort Myers Police Department plans to increase patrols throughout the area to ensure the safety of both locals and visitors during the celebration.

Weather conditions may add an extra challenge to this year's festivities. Fox 4 meteorologists said this New Year's Eve will be the coldest in the last 25 years.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."