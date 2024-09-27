Watch Now
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS FLOODING: Some spots getting better

Hight tide left several parts of downtown underwater overnight
Dean Park Flooding
Fox 4
Cars flooded in Dean Park neighborhood of Fort Myers on Friday morning.
Dean Park Flooding
FORT MYERS, Fla — Flooding from Hurricane Helene, combined with high-tide overnight, led to flooding across downtown Fort Myers early Friday morning.

Fox 4 Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price and Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski tracked the flooding. Just before midnight on Thursday, they say the water flooded First St. and got into some businesses.

Watch their report here:

'The anxiety is high’: Hurricane Helene floodwaters submerge Downtown Fort Myers, residents on edge

By late morning, much of the flooding in this part of downtown had receded.

But a short drive away, in the Dean Park Neighborhood, people were still dealing with water. Miyoshi and Austin found cars parked in the middle of the Cranford and Michigan Ave intersection with water above their tires. The water was also up to the first floor windows of some homes.

Watch Austin's report from the neighborhood:

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS DEAN PARK FLOODING

