Developer delivers cost breakdown for McCollum Hall project, awaits city funds

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A developer is ready to breathe new life into McCollum Hall after more than 20 years of vacancy, but first, they need financial support from the city of Fort Myers.

Miles Alexander, the real estate developer behind the project, presented plans for McCollum Hall, also called Thirty Eight Collective, at a recent budget retreat attended by city officials.

The development would provide the community with a grocery store setup, food hall, hydroponics, housing and parking on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Alexander has already invested $910,000 of his own money into the project. The Community Redevelopment Agency has granted a 99-year lease and previously invested $3 million in CRA funds. The project also received a $500,000 grant from the Florida Division of Historical Resources for stabilization efforts.

The developers shared these renderings with FOX 4:

Alexander told city staff and officials that his company has the money for the affordable housing phase of the project, but they need the city to fulfill a portion needed for the McCollum Hall phase first.

"I'm much more comfortable with it now that it's actually going to the construction companies and the subs that are doing the work, and it'll be paid over time as the construction is completed," said Burson.

Council member Fred Burson, who previously voted against giving the project $4.2 million, says he now sees the developers' own financial risk and investment.

At a previous council meeting, officials requested a hard cost breakdown, which Alexander provided at Thursday's meeting.

Former council member Johnny Streets Jr. attended the budget retreat to support Alexander.

"Yes, if they're who they say they are, and they represent the people, not themselves, we can get there," said Streets.

When I asked Mayor Kevin Anderson about community concerns regarding the city's commitment to the project, council member Teresa Watkins Brown noted that the city has not yet invested in McCollum Hall.

"Well, I believe that if this project does not go through, that the city is ready to step in and invest the money to finish it and then put it out," said Anderson.

The $4.2 million investment will require a vote at a future regular city council meeting.

Developers say that since the first site plan's approval has expired, they will need to go through a second round of approvals. Following these approvals, their team is ready to start the project, which the developer believes would take about 60 days to get approved.

Burson noted that the next approvals must also meet new fire codes.

