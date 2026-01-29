Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Death investigation underway near Third and Hough streets in Fort Myers

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department said a death investigation is underway at Third and Hough streets.

The area is roped off with crime scene tape. Several officers are at the scene, including a forensics team.

Police said the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner. The department said the investigation is active and no other details will be released at this time.

We have Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price at the scene working to learn more.

