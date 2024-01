FORT MYERS, Fla — A 52-year-old Fort Myers man was killed Saturday night in a hit and run crash in Tice, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was crossing Palm Beach Blvd. at the Fairfax Dr. intersection, when the vehicle hit him.

After the crash, troopers say the driver drove off. At this point FHP has not released any information about the vehicle they're looking for.