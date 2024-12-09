Construction update on the new Fort Myers Police station

FORT MYERS, Fla. — We've been talking about the new police station planned for south of MLK in midtown for a long time now.

On Monday, we got an update.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report from the workshop:

NEW Fort Myers Police Station updates shared at a council workshop

The City of Fort Myers engineers shared that they now know how much space they need, and land clearing is now complete.

They are moving into the design phase and selecting a construction manager.

Early construction starts in February 2026.

The city's engineer tells Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price, that construction will hopefully be completed by July 2027, and people can move into the building by September 2027.