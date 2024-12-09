Watch Now
Construction update on the new Fort Myers Police station

Fort Myers held the City council workshops where they talked about various topics. The Police station presentation shared when construction should start and complete.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — We've been talking about the new police station planned for south of MLK in midtown for a long time now.

On Monday, we got an update.

NEW Fort Myers Police Station updates shared at a council workshop

The City of Fort Myers engineers shared that they now know how much space they need, and land clearing is now complete.

They are moving into the design phase and selecting a construction manager.

Early construction starts in February 2026.

The city's engineer tells Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price, that construction will hopefully be completed by July 2027, and people can move into the building by September 2027.

