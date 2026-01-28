FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Community Cooperative is stepping up to help Southwest Florida residents weather an unusual cold snap, opening its doors early as a warming station and partnering with Lee County and the United Way network to provide essential services.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Community Cooperative opens warming center as cold weather grips Fort Myers

The organization recently posted on Facebook asking the community for donations of gloves, hats, men's pants and other warm weather items to help those in need during the frigid temperatures.

"Here in southwest Florida, we're used to hot, rainy days, but when it comes to the weather that we have had recently, and we're going to continue having here, it's cold," said Stephanie Ink, CEO of Community Cooperative. "It's really cold for a lot of people who can't either afford to have heat, they live in their cars, or, unfortunately, they're living on the street."

The cooperative is acting as a resiliency hub, opening at 7 a.m. to ensure people can get off the street and stay warm. Staff distribute coffee, hot chocolate, blankets and warm weather gear throughout the day until 5 p.m.

Ralph Dean, 67, who is unhoused and relies on Social Security, visits the cooperative daily for meals. Despite his experience with harsh winters in Minnesota, where he endured temperatures as low as 45 degrees below zero, Dean still needs help staying warm in Florida's cold snap.

"Well, I have most of what I need, except for hand warmers, and I don't have the money to buy more food," Dean said. "Hand warmers is biggest thing. Hand warmers for your hands and for your feet, because sometimes you have to put them on your feet too."

Dean carries a full-size comforter and keeps extra clothes and small blankets in his bag only have the winter clothes that he had on. He emphasized the importance of layering clothing and having hand warmers.

"I guess because we can't afford it on our own. Otherwise we wouldn't have it if people don't donate to us or to them to help us," Dean said about community support.

The cooperative is taking the extended warming center services day by day, monitoring weather conditions and posting updates on their website and social media pages. Ink expects to keep the early opening schedule throughout the week.

"As quick as it's coming in, it's honestly going out, because we want to make sure everybody stays warm, especially when it's cold," Ink said about donations. "And here in southwest Florida, us Floridians, we don't like it when it's cold, we're having a hard time with that."

The organization is seeing new faces each day as word spreads about the warming center services. While they're not a shelter, they provide information about shelter services and do their best to help during regular and extended hours.

Community members looking to help can donate warm clothing items, blankets, hand warmers and food to the Community Cooperative.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

