Coldest New Year's Eve in 25 years has downtown Fort Myers bundling up

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ringing in the new year will look a lot different in Southwest Florida in 2025. Forecasts show it will be the coldest New Year’s Eve our area has seen in 25 years, forcing businesses and party-goers to adjust their plans.

Senior Reporter Emily Young is in downtown Fort Myers as they gear up for New Year's Eve:

The coldest New Years in 25 years

Downtown Fort Myers is still expected to be the place to be as the countdown to midnight approaches, but instead of tank tops and flip-flops, people are preparing with jackets, hats, and extra layers.

Many restaurants and bars in the area typically rely on outdoor seating and open-air celebrations, which can be challenging when temperatures drop.

Some businesses said they've been preparing for the chill by adding propane heaters outside.

Emily Hamburger, from Sip & Sizzle on First Street said they're providing throw blankets to help keep guests comfortable.

“We are a little nervous about the later reservations, the colder it gets, so if they are cold, that option is available to them," she said.

She added that they would try to move customers inside if they have the space to do so.

Other businesses said these cold temperatures are actually good for business.

“We are an inside venue, so we think it will be pretty warm and cozy outside," said Alissa, an employee at Hogwash over on Dean Street. "It’s hard to compete with some outdoor venues, especially with the nice weather, but I think people will want to be inside, away from the wind and enjoy the interior of Hogwash.”

Some businesses said they will try to move customers inside when possible, though indoor seating is limited.

Other venues, Like Hogwash on Dean Street saw the colder weather as an opportunity. Indoor spaces said the temperature drop could push people away from the wind and into warmer, cozier settings to celebrate the new year.

Despite the unusual conditions, business owners said the show will go on. Many reservations were made well in advance, and they expect people to still show up — just more bundled up than usual.

For visitors spending their vacation in Southwest Florida hoping for tropical weather, this New Year’s Eve may not match the Florida postcard. Still, locals said a little cold will not stop the celebration — it just means ringing in the new year with extra layers.