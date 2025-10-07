Club Blu shooting suspect trial begins nearly 10 years later

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — Nearly 10 years after a mass shooting at Club Blu that killed two teenagers and injured 14 others, the trial for another suspect began Tuesday with jury selection.

FOX 4's Bella Line takes us inside day 1 of trial in the courtroom:

Club Blu shooting suspect began trial on Tuesday nearly 10 years later

Demetrius O'Neal faced potential jurors who will decide his fate in the July 2016 shooting that occurred during an "Under 18 Beach Party" at the nightclub. The shooting killed 18-year-old Stefan Strawder and 14-year-old Sean Archilles.

O'Neal is one of five suspects in the case. During Tuesday's proceedings, his attorney indicated he is not interested in accepting a plea deal.

The case has seen some movement over the years. In 2022, Kierra Russ was sentenced to life in prison. Tajze Battle and Don Loggins changed their plea to no contest in September.

"We have a lot of foundational witnesses we're having to call," prosecutor Sara Miller said. "Given the differing roles of the defendant I anticipate that there will be more cross."

The trial could take up to five weeks. Jury selection is scheduled to continue Tuesday.

The last suspect, Derrick Church, is expected to be back in court on Nov. 20. According to the defense, Church is also not interested in taking a plea deal.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.