Another Club Blu murder suspect pleads no contest, sentenced to 15 years

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — Don Loggins, one of the suspects accused of the deadly mass shooting at Club Blu, plead no contest to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder on Wednesday morning.

This comes about two weeks after another suspect, Tajze Battle, changed his plea to no contest.

Loggins will go to prison for 15 years and spend 10 years on probation. However, with time served, he will go to prison for 11 years.

Derrick Church, Demetrius O'Neal, Tajze Battle and Don Loggins are accused of killing two teens and hurting 14 people in 2016 at Club Blu. Kierra Russ, another suspect, has already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Battle was sentenced to roughly 23 years for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

As Battle left the courtroom, he was able to say goodbye to his grandmother.

DEMETRIUS O'NEAL:

O'Neal's trial starts on Oct. 7 with jury selection and it is expected to last five weeks. He's currently out on bail.

DERRICK CHURCH:

Church is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 20. His attorney said in court on Wednesday that Church is not interested in talking to the State Attorney's Office about a plea. It's not clear when his trial is expected to begin.

