FORT MYERS, Fla. — Off of First Street in Fort Myers, you'll see parked cars and more people outside walking around, shopping, and eating at restaurants. It is a sight, that city staff says we should get used to.

And to that, the owners of a brewing company say, cheers!

City of Fort Myers staff expecting an Economic Boom as we head into 2025

"This is very new to us, but we're getting the hang of it,' says Mashelle Towles, owner of Voodoo Brewing Company.

Mashelle and Keith Towles opened Voodoo Brewing Company in April.

Despite challenges like hurricanes and material delays, they say they're ready for the rush. "We know what it's going to take to, sustain through the next off-season," says Mashelle.

In a short period, they've made a name for themselves, involving local artists and allowing visitors to leave their mark on the wall.

"Many people seek refuge after work, just to find a place to just chill and meet the neighbors or meet new people," says Mashelle. The Towles tells Fox 4 they make the brewery vibrant with colors and artwork so people feel comfortable and free. They have games and a menu they recently updated last Tuesday.

The city's Director of economic development says that as we look ahead, three key factors for an economic boom in 2025 are reduced inflation, lower interest rates, and post-election stability.

"What I will say in economic development is companies don't like variables in the equation," says Steve Weathers. "They want to know who's going to be in office. So things seem to slow down in a presidential year right up to the election but once the election is over and it's not political. They know who's going to be in office at the congressional level, the state, local levels, then they can make decisions. So I think 2025, is going to be a very boom year, an economic boom year for us here in the Fort Myers in Southwest Florida."

He says big businesses, like Amazon are coming to Fort Myers.

Lee Health is building a new hospital, and the airport expansion is a significant investment that will elevate the city.

But he added it starts with small businesses.

"Small business is really the backbone of our economy," says Weathers.

He explained that the city is committed to doing everything it can to support them. That includes ensuring that these businesses receive" permits, or are they getting financing or support with the workforce," says Weathers.

He said that the city wants to provide resources related to workforce development. He says there may be challenges that extend beyond the city's immediate control. In such cases, whether at the state or federal level, he said that the city is dedicated to finding ways to facilitate assistance and support for small businesses.

There are many businesses downtown, not only on First Street, and some of those business owners are saying to come further down First Street and see shops on the side streets like Main Street, Jackson Street, Hendry, and Lee Street.

The couple that opened the brewery in April is ready to fill their business with people and activities for all to join. On December 14, they are hosting Christmas Bike Night with other businesses off of First Street and Lee. It is a Block Party. All are welcome to join in.

When: December 14th, 2024

Time: 5pm-10pm

Where: 2400 First Street