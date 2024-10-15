City Leaders provide step-by-step instructions on getting your debris picked up

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The city of Fort Myers is out in the community with debris and trash pickup trucks.

Your Fort Myers community correspondent, Miyoshi Price, spoke to city leaders about their plan to get the hurricane debris cleared out.

City of Fort Myers debris pick up UPDATES

"We want to get this debris in cans all picked up as fast as possible, says Councilman Liston Bochette, City of Fort Myers.

Councilman Liston Bochette says the city partnered with outside contractors for this project.

Trucks are picking up two types of piles.

"One is yard debris and the other is furniture, air conditioners, metals, says Councilman Bochette. "They must, must be separated, or they won't get picked up."

This is an example of what not to do—the mattress and furniture should be in the same pile.

He says the separation is mandatory because the material will go to different dump sites.

"Help Fort Myers, let's get us cleaned up as fast as possible," says Councilman Bochette.

As for regular trash pick up this week -- there are some changes.

Orange cans are for yard debris, green cans are for garbage, and people can put those cans out this week.

"The blue cans are going to delay a week," says Councilman Bochette. "That's the recycle so we can focus on getting the garbage and the trash picked up."

The city says not to put anything in black trash bags.

"Because FEMA is going to reimburse us, but they won't reimburse us for any black bags," says Councilman Bochette

People like Stacie Krupa at the Fort Myers Atomic Art House say the clean-up process is overwhelming.

"You're seeing your stuff on the side of the road that people are picking through, and it's your good stuff, says Krupa. "It's not your junk. It's stuff that you cared about."

Krupa spent two years getting her home just how she wanted it after Ian—now Helene and Milton have caused damage.

The two piles are just one more task on her checklist of things to do.

"Everybody spread thin," says Krupa. "And, you know, I think we're being patient. I feel I'm trying to be, but it's hard."

The pick-up started Monday and will continue through the week.