Changes underway tonight at RSW

To support construction of a temporary checkpoint, access to one terminal will be blocked
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) warns that there will be changes at the airport, today.

To support construction of a temporary checkpoint for Concourse C, there will be new walls to block access in the terminal starting Wednesday night.

Delta & WestJet passengers will need to walk east through the ticketing hall toward Door 2 to access Concourse C. If Delta and WestJet passengers do not need to go to the ticket counter to check in, the best route is to enter from Door 2 to get to Concourse C, according to RSW.

Wayfinding signage will be posted throughout the terminal.

Stay updated on progress via flylcpa.com.

